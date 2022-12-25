Opening odds for Vikings vs. Packers matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Vikings and Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for TIME on DAY.

The Vikings beat the New York Giants in Week 16, ending 27-24 to move to 12-3 for the season. The Vikings currently hold the No. 2 spot in the NFC, behind just the Eagles. Kirk Cousins passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers upset the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. They improved to 7-8 and have kept their playoff hopes alive. They’re firmly in the mix heading into Week 17, but still need help from the Commanders and the Seahawks.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Vikings vs. Packers in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Packers -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Packers -150, Vikings +130

Dec 20

Point spread: Packers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Packers -130, Vikings +110

Early pick: Vikings +3

It’s not surprising the Packers are favored. Minnesota’s analytics don’t add up to their win record. That being said, the Packers have been wildly inconsistent. They beat the Dolphins, but I could easily see them stumbling back to earth a week later.