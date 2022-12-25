Opening odds for Bills vs. Bengals matchup in Week 17 on Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Bills and Bengals will face off this coming week at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

The Bills got off to a slow start in Chicago in Week 16 against the Bears but eventually rolled to a big victory and clinched a playoff spot. The Bengals survived a late scare against the Patriots and will be hoping to get a win over Buffalo here in the pursuit of a higher seed in the postseason.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bills vs. Bengals in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Bills -1

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -115, Bengals -105

Dec 20

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Bills -130, Bengals +110

Early pick: Bills -2.5

This is one of the better matchups of Week 17. Both of these teams are playing great football, but I like the Bills in this one. The Bengals will have their hands full stopping Josh Allen passing and running. The Bills are the better team and the Bengals are due for a loss. Look for the Bills to win by a game-winning score late.