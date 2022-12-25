 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Romeo Doubs ahead of the Packers’ Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins.

By TeddyRicketson
Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. The Packers have been dealing with injuries to their wide receiving corps for most of the season, but they are expected to be relatively healthy this week. Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs is back with the team and saw a high target share last week. He will look to take advantage of a decent matchup.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Romeo Doubs WR

Doubs has played in 10 games during his rookie season. He has brought in 36 of his 55 targets for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Doubs has been promising this season, but it took him a while to get on the same page with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and he has been sidelined by injury.

Start or sit in Week 16?

The Dolphins are allowing middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. With the matchup and with the rise of teammate Christian Watson, Doubs shouldn’t be started in Week 16. Leave him on your bench, even in PPR leagues.

