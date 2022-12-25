Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are headed to Miami this week for a Christmas Day matinee against the Dolphins. It’ll take a holiday miracle to suddenly make Green Bay’s passing game relevant in fantasy football, so if tight end Robert Tonyan was in your plans for Week 16, you might want to look elsewhere.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Robert Tonyan TE

Last week, Tonyan caught one pass on two targets for four yards against the Rams, his lowest output of the season so far. That was the second week in a row he had just one catch. He did have a 10-catch, 90-yard outing against the Jets back in Week 6, but that’s a massive outlier. His best game other than that was a 35-yard day against the Bills. And he’s only found the end zone once.

There might be some sliver of hope since the Dolphins are one of the worst team against tight ends in fantasy. Miami is giving up an average of 59.4 yards per game to the position.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Despite a decent matchup, you should sit Robert Tonyan this week. He’s just not getting enough work in a struggling Packers offense to be on your fantasy radar.