Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Despite a questionable tag on the injury report, all signs are pointing toward Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson returning to the field after missing last week’s game. While that’s good for the Dolphins, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be an option in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jeff Wilson RB

In the two games prior to his hip injury, Week 13 and 14, Wilson amassed a grand total of five carries for 29 yards. He’s a clear No. 2 behind Raheem Mostert at this point. However, the Dolphins weren’t in position to run the ball too much in those two games either. And last week, with Wilson sidelined, Mostert rolled up 136 yards on just 17 carries against the Bills.

The Dolphins play the Green Bay Packers this week, one of the worst run defenses in the league. They’ve giving up an average of nearly 150 yards per game. There’s some chance that Wilson could accumulate enough work on the ground to be a low-end flex option.

Start or sit in Week 16?

You’re probably better off sitting Jeff Wilson this week, unless you’re desperate for a flex player.