Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Week 16 presents an interesting schedule of games to accommodate the holiday season. In a rare move, there are only three games scheduled for Sunday, December 25. The first will see the Green Bay Packers flying south to take on the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay is still in the playoff hunt and needs a big non-conference win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Allen Lazard WR

Lazard has been the leading wide receiver for the Packers this year. While Christian Watson has lit up the scoreboard with touchdowns, Lazard has been the steady contributor throughout the season. He has played in 12 games and has brought in 46 of his 77 targets for 627 yards and five touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 16?

The Dolphins' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. The matchup hurts Lazard in standard leagues with 10 teams or fewer but keeps him as a candidate for lineups in bigger standard leagues and PPR formats.