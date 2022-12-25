Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Russell Wilson returns this week to try and close out a disappointing first season under center with the Denver Broncos on a high note. The Broncos are hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There’s no way other way to say it—Wilson has been bad this season. Still, a few folks out there might be looking at his last game, from Week 14, and hoping he can at least be a decent starter in fantasy football lineups.

In that game, against the Chiefs, Wilson tossed three touchdowns and 247 yards. That was only the second time this season Wilson has had a game with multiple passing scores.

While injuries have taken a toll on the Rams defense, they’re still effective against the pass, holding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to just 207 yards in the air last week.

Start or sit in Week 16?

It’s probably best to sit Russell Wilson this week.