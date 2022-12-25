Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The NFL’s Week 16 slate falls on Christmas Day with the Denver Broncos traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams. To the surprise of many, the Broncos put together a sufficient offensive performance in last week’s win, led by the strong play of running back Latavius Murray. After a standout performance, does the veteran tailback remain a candidate to start in fantasy lineups for Week 16?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Broncos RB Latavius Murray

Murray is coming off his best game of the season after the Broncos defeated the Cardinals 24-15 last week. The veteran tailback had 21.2 PPR fantasy points after finishing with 24 carries for 130 yards and a rushing score while adding a reception for 12 yards. What is more convincing is that Murray’s 24 carries were far ahead of Marlon Mack’s five rushing attempts, signaling the former’s status as the lead tailback for Denver. That should continue for the remainder of the season, barring injury for the veteran.

Speaking of injuries, Murray is reportedly dealing with a foot sprain as he’s been limited in practice throughout the week. His limited participation in practice appears to be a precaution, but fantasy managers should keep an eye out nonetheless. If Murray is in any way limited on Sunday, expect Mack to carry on an elevated role.

It may be a longshot that Murray can post similar numbers to last week’s performance as the Rams are one of the better defenses in stopping the run. Los Angeles surrenders the fourth-fewest rushing yards to opponents (104.5 YPG) and they allow the 14th-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Like many fantasy options out there, Murray is more or less a touchdown-dependent option this week.

Start or sit in Week 16?

As long as Murray can suit up on Christmas Day it’s hard for fantasy managers to overlook his RB1 status for Denver, even against a stout Rams defense. Fire him up with respective RB3/flex appeal in lineups this week.