Marlon Mack start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos have been terrible all season, but their offense has honestly looked better with Brett Rypien at quarterback. Running back Marlon Mack has had an increased role in the offense as the Broncos have dealt with a number of injuries in their backfield. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Broncos RB Marlon Mack

There is a chance that the Broncos are without Latavius Murray this week. If that’s the case, Mack will be the RB1 in Denver. This season, Mack has seen action in just four games as he has 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also has eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams defense allows 104.5 rushing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. It has been a down year for the Rams as a whole, but their defense has played well against the run. Mack is due for a good game, especially if Murray is out.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In DFS, Mack is a good value play if Murray is out.