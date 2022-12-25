Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Tight end Greg Dulcich has been great over the past few weeks. The Denver Broncos have been terrible, but Dulcich is a bright spot for the offense. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Through nine games, he has 29 receptions for 372 yards for one touchdown. He was much better with Russell Wilson starting at quarterback. Last week with Brett Rypien, Dulcich had just one reception for 11 yards. Dulcich should be involved more this week, but it’s hard to tell with how he’s played.

The Rams are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game which ranks 21st in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Rams are allowing 8.4 points to tight ends which ranks 12th in the NFL. This is not a great matchup for Dulcich, so I would stay away.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Dulcich should sit.