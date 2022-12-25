Cam Akers start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

After winning the Super Bowl last year, the Los Angeles Rams have had quite a disappointing season. Running back Cam Akers was going to be traded at one point this year, but he’s now the RB1 for the Rams. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

In 12 games this year, Akers has 125 carries for 441 yards and four touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 54 yards. The season long stats are a bit confusing, but he didn't have a big role in the offense for the early part of the year. He was actually considered being traded at the trade deadline. He’s played great lately however.

The Broncos have a good defense. But they are much better against the pass than they are against the run. They allow 114.5 rushing yards per game which ranks 14th per game. It's unfair to their defense with how frequently they’re on the field because of the offensive struggles.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Akers should start.