Tutu Atwell start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Most Los Angeles Rams fans were calling Tutu Atwell a bust earlier in the year. He's played better as of late, but he’s had more opportunity as they have had a ton of guys banged up. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

In 10 games, Atwell has 12 receptions for 247 yards and a touchdown. He would have much lower numbers than these if Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson were playing, but he's doing what he can to take advantage of this opportunity. Between him and Van Jefferson, I think Atwell will have a better game, but I would stay away from both.

The Broncos have one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. Guys like Patrick Surtain and Justin Simmons make this secondary elite. They’re allowing 194.5 passing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. I expect this secondary to play well and limit the Rams passing game this week.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Atwell should sit.