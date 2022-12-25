Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Some thought Van Jefferson could have a breakout season, with defenses focusing their attention on stopping Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The Los Angeles Rams passing game has had major struggles however. Jefferson also dealt with an injury through the first eight weeks of the season which held him out. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Through eight games, Jefferson has five receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He will be lined up with Patrick Surtain, so I don't expect a big week from him in this one. Between him and Tutu Atwell, I would expect Atwell to put up the better numbers this week. It will also be interesting to see if Baker Mayfield can bounce back after last weeks struggles.

Like I said above, this will be a tough week for Jefferson. The Broncos have such a good passing defense, and the Rams passing offense isn't very good. They’re allowing 194.5 passing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. I expect them to force some turnovers and get to Baker Mayfield this week. This shouldn't be a big week for Jefferson.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jefferson should sit.