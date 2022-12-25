Russell Gage start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Russell Gage has had a quiet season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While they have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Gage is a good WR3/reserve receiver. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bucs WR Russell Gage

Through 10 games, Gage has 40 receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns. The touchdowns are tied for the most in a single-season in his career. He is coming off a good week against the Cincinnati Bengals where he caught eight passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

This week, they will face the Arizona Cardinals who have struggled defensively to this point. They’re allowing 237.6 passing yards per game which ranks 23rd in the NFL. This should be a great game for the Bucs passing offense, but I’m not sure how involved Gage will be. It will be interesting to see if he can continue to be involved like last week.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, he should sit.