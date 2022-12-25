Cade Otton, Cam Brate start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Bucs TEs Cade Otton and Cam Brate? Should you start either of them in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bucs TEs Cade Otton & Cam Brate

Cade Otton was seemingly on track to become a bankable fantasy option, scoring 15+ fantasy points (PPR scoring) in Week 9 and 13. However, the rookie has regressed, and he recorded only one reception for 20 yards last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brate hasn’t been much better, failing to surpass 4.5 fantasy points in his last five apperances.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Avoid both of these guys for fantasy football in Week 16. The tight end position can be a tough one to fill, but neither of these Bucs TEs are the solution to that problem.