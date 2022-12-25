Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night of the NFL Week 16 slate. The Cardinals are down to their third-string quarterback, so what does that mean for Marquise Brown’s fantasy outlook? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

QB Kyler Murray sustained a season-ending ACL injury, and backup signal-caller Colt McCoy will not play in Week 16 due to a concussion. That means third-string QB Trace McSorley will make the start. McSorley has not impressed in several brief appearances this season, holding a 51.7% completion rate with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Brown has seen eight or more targets in three straight games, but he has failed to gain more than 46 receiving yards or score a touchdown over that span.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start. You’ll definitely want to temper expectations with a third-string QB throwing him the ball, but Brown sees enough volume to warrant WR3 consideration.