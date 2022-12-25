Trey McBride start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night of Week 16. The Cardinals are down to their third-string quarterback, Trace McSorley, in this matchup. What does that mean for Cardinals TE Trey McBride? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cardinals TE Trey McBride

McBride has been a respectable fill-in after the Cardinals starting TE, Zach Ertz, went down with an injury. The Colorado State product combined for seven catches on 11 targets with 83 receiving yards in his last two games. However, his production could take a hit with Arizona starting third-string QB McSorley. It will be difficult for McSorley to get the ball to the top receiving options like DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, let alone a peripheral pass-catcher like McBride.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. It’s difficult to trust McBride with the change at the quarterback position. His fantasy floor and ceiling are curbed with McSorley at QB, and facing the Bucs is a tough matchup for tight ends.