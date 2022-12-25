Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts for Monday Night Football on Dec. 26. What does this matchup mean for Chargers WR Joshua Palmer? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Chargers receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are back in the mix, so Palmer has been demoted to the third or fourth option in the Los Angeles passing game. In other words, Palmer won’t see heavy targets like he did in the middle of the season, meaning he will need to hit a few long plays and potential reach the end-zone to provide meaningful fantasy value. He hasn’t caught a touchdown in four straight games, and his targets have declined over that span.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Palmer is a WR4 at best, meaning he probably shouldn’t start in standard 12-team fantasy leagues.