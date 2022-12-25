Gerald Everett, Donald Parham start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to face the Indianapolis Colts for Monday Night Football of NFL Week 16. What does this matchup mean for the Chargers TEs Gerald Everett and Donal Parham? Should you start either of them in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Chargers TEs Gerald Everett & Donald Parham

Everett seems like the real fantasy draw here, as he has seen six or more targets in three straight games. That volume alone is enough to consider him as a fantasy starter at a non-competitive tight end position. Parham returned from an extended injury to catch all three targets for 35 yards against the Tennessee Titans. Still, he’s clearly the TE2 in this offense, and Everett’s volume really didn’t change with Parham in the mix.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start Everett. Sit Parham. The matchup is encouraging for Everett, who has been seeing a constant stream of volume lately. The Colts rank 22nd in DVOA to the tight end position.