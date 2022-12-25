Zack Moss, Deon Jackson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football of Week 16. What does this matchup mean for Colts RBs Zack Moss and Deon Jackson? Should you start either of them in fantasy football. We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Colts RBs Zack Moss & Deon Jackson

If last week was any indication, Moss is the early-down back while Jackson will see some third-down work in passing situations. Moss had 24 carries for 81 yards last week against the Minnesota Vikings. While there’s room to be desired in the efficiency department, it’s nice to see that he’s getting a bulk of the carries in a run-first offense. As for Jackson, he had 13 carries for 55 yards while also catching a one-yard touchdown pass. While it’s nice he got into the end-zone, it’s harder to trust Jackson with a smaller role.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start Moss. Sit Jackson. You can realistically start Moss as an RB2 or FLEX play in Week 16. Jackson should probably be left on your bench unless you are desperate or play in a league with more than 12 participants.