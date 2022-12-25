Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football of Week 16. Nick Foles will take over as the starting quarterback for Indianapolis, so what does this mean for the Colts receivers — specifically Parris Campbell? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Let’s face it, Campbell’s recent numbers have been ugly. He posted two catches for 14 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, four catches for 43 yards at the Dallas Cowboys, and then two catches for 13 yards against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Not great. Now we have a quarterback change in the mix, which probably won’t hurt, but it’s hard to say that it will improve Campbell’s fantasy outlook. The matchup against the Chargers is tough as well, given that Los Angeles has allowed the eight-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Due to all the factors listed above, Campbell should stay on the bench across all fantasy formats for Week 16.