Jelani Woods start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Jelani Woods ahead of the Colts’ Week 16 matchup against the Chargers.

By DKNation Staff
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football of Week 16. The Colts are switching quarterbacks, as Nick Foles will step in as QB1. What does this mean for Colts TE Jelani Woods? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Colts TE Jelani Woods

Woods had a great game in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 8-of-9 targets for 98 yards. That seems like an outlier, as the Virginia product has not caught more than two passes for more than 36 yards in any other contest. Now we are throwing a wrench into the mix with Nick Foles taking over at quarterback. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s hard to believe that Woods will become a productive fantasy option over night.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Outside of one breakout game, Woods hasn’t done much from a fantasy perspective this season. He’s too unreliable to start in Week 16.

