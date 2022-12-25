Trace McSorley start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 of the NFL season. The Cardinals are down to their third-string quarterback, Trace McSorley. Should you start him in fantasy football for this Sunday evening matchup against the Bucs? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cardinals QB Trace McSorley

The Cardinals are having problems at the moment. Starting QB Kyler Murray went down with a season-ending ACL injury, and backup signal-caller Colt McCoy has been ruled out for Week 16 with a concussion. That means McSorley will draw the start for Arizona. The Penn State product hasn’t been great in limited snaps this season, going a combined 15-of-29 for 166 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. It’s hard to be optimistic about his fantasy outlook in this matchup with the Bucs.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. You can safely ignore McSorley for fantasy purposes in Week 16.