Can Packers still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

The Green Bay Packers travel to South Beach on Christmas Day for their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay has struggled all season, but still has an outside shot at the playoffs. Sunday isn’t technically a must-win game, but it’s pretty close. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Packers are a 3.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers playoff chances

Record: 6-8

Remaining opponents: Week 16 @ Dolphins, Week 17 vs. Vikings, Week 18 vs. Lions

Green Bay cannot be eliminated from playoff contention this week thanks to the Commanders losing to the 49ers. The Packers are roughly a game back of the Commanders, but also have the Seahawks and Lions sitting in between them.

Detroit is 1-0 against Green Bay this season, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker for the time-being. That means even with a win, the Packers would remain in tenth place in the NFC standings. However, with a Week 18 home game against the Lions still to come, a win is critical to give that game some meaning. If Green Bay loses, they drop to 6-9 and will be on the verge of playoff elimination.

Current playoff standings

Wild card standings

6. New York Giants 8-6-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8

9. Detroit Lions, 7-8

10. Green Bay Packers, 6-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9

12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9