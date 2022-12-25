Are there any Christmas Bowl games?

It’s Christmas Day and you’re probably wondering if there are any sports going on. The NBA always has the Christmas Day slate. The NHL is on a break. The NFL never stops and since it’s the weekend, there’s plenty of football. But is there college football? Well, we’re going to go over whether or not there are games on Christmas Day.

Are there bowl games on Christmas Day?

Nope. Sorry. Come back tomorrow. There are bowl games on Christmas Eve and on Monday. Middle Tennessee played San Diego State on Saturday and on Monday New Mexico State faces Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl. But there aren’t any bowl games happening on Christmas Day this year.