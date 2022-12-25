Best NBA player prop bets to consider for 76ers-Knicks on Christmas Day

NBA Christmas Day action gets started early with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the New York Knicks at 12 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid over 9.5 rebounds (-120)

Embiid has gone over this line in six of his last nine games and three of his last four. He didn’t suit up the last time these teams met but he should be able to assert himself in the interior. The Knicks do present a challenge with their size, so Embiid will need to dominate here for Philadelphia to get a win.

Jalen Brunson over 6.5 assists (+120)

Brunson has gone over this mark in the last two games, and usually comes close to this line anyway. He had seven assists the first time the Knicks played the 76ers this season and at plus money, this is a strong place to back New York’s point guard.

De’Anthony Melton over 2.5 3-pointers (+125)

With Tyrese Maxey out, Melton has taken over as the starting shooting guard for the 76ers. He’s been firing from deep often, averaging 8.2 attempts per game over the last 15 contests. Melton has gone over this line in six of his last eight games, with the two unders coming at two triples made. He’s going to come close here, so it’s better to back the plus-money side of this prop.