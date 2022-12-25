Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Lakers-Mavericks on Christmas Day

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second game of Sunday’s Christmas Day slate. Here’s a look at some player props we like for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 29.5 points (-125)

James knows he has to step up with Anthony Davis out, and the King is trying to do just that. He’s gone over this line in six straight contests and tends to play well in big moments. Christmas Day qualifies as a big moment for the Lakers, who desperately need their star to lead them to a win here.

Luka Doncic over 50.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115)

The Mavericks guard went for 50 points alone in Friday’s game against the Rockets, so there’s always a chance he can cross a threshold like this. Doncic has been responsible for everything Dallas does offensively, so he should come close to this number Sunday.

Russell Westbrook over 5.5 rebounds (-155)

With Davis out, somebody has to grab rebounds. Westbrook has historically been a strong rebounding guard and is averaging 6.1 boards per game on the season. He’s gone over this line in seven of the last 10 games, so there’s a good chance he crosses this mark again on Christmas Day.