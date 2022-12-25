Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Bucks-Celtics on Christmas Day

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will keep the NBA action going on Christmas Day in the early evening. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props from this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jrue Holiday over 18.5 points (-110)

Holiday has gone over this line five times in the last 10 games, with two unders coming at 18 points. With Khris Middleton likely to sit out again, Holiday will be the secondary scorer for the Bucks. He should get plenty of shots to hit the over on this number.

Jaylen Brown over 6.5 rebounds (-120)

Brown has been a force on the boards this season. He’s gone over this mark in four of his last five games and will be asked to do more in this department with Milwaukee’s size. Look for the forward to make an impact on the glass in this contest and get to at least seven boards.

Malcolm Brogdon over 1.5 3-pointers (-130)

Brogdon had a dud in the last game, but he’s been firing from deep this season. The guard has hit the over on this line in six of his last nine games and should have the green light from deep Sunday. With Brown and Jayson Tatum commanding a lot fo attention, Brogdon might see more open looks in this contest.