Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Grizzlies-Warriors on Christmas Day

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will get going during the primetime slot of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props from the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 6.5 rebounds (-120)

The Grizzlies big man came down with 10 boards in his last outing, and has gone over this total in three of his last five games. He gets to face a Warriors squad which has given up a healthy 43.8 rebounds per game to opponents this season. Back Jackson Jr. to rack up the rebounds tonight.

Klay Thompson under 3.5 3-pointers (+135)

Thompson has not been consistent from deep this season, shooting just 37.8% from behind the arc. He occasionally has some heaters and there’s always the chance he goes off, but he’s only hit the over on this number in three of his last nine games. Thompson has gone under this line in each of the last three games. The Grizzlies have the personnel to contain him from the perimeter Sunday.

Jordan Poole over 25.5 points (-110)

With Stephen Curry out, Poole takes over as the team’s lead guard. He’s gone over this line in three of the last four games with Curry sidelined, but had a stinker in Friday’s loss to the Nets. Look for Poole to bounce back in the Bay Area with a stellar showing on the scoreboard.