Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Suns-Nuggets on Christmas Day

To cap off Christmas Day, the Phoenix Suns will travel to Denver to take on the Denver Nuggets in Ball Arena. Tip off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN/ABC. Below we take a look at the best player props from this matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Booker has been great scoring the ball all season. He is not a player who shies away when the lights get bright either. I would expect him to score 30+ points as he will get a ton of shots. The Nuggets have been poor defensively this season and I don't see how they will stop Booker tonight. Look for him to will this Suns team to a win with a big scoring effort.

Deandre Ayton Over 9.5 Rebounds (-120)

Ayton has gone over this total in four of the last six games. He had a quiet game on the boards in Phoenix’s last game against Memphis. As long as he plays his regular 30-34 minutes, Ayton should have 10+ rebounds in a what should be a high-scoring contest.

Bruce Brown Over 3.5 Assists (+105)

Brown has gone over this total in five straight games. However, he has just barely gone over in those games as he had four assists in four of the games and five in one. Brown has the ball in his hands a good amount and head coach Mike Malone trusts him in crunch time. If the Nuggets are scoring, Brown should have enough assists to top this line.