Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Knicks on Christmas Day

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) and New York Knicks (18-15) will get Christmas Day action in the NBA started at Madison Square Garden. The 76ers are on a seven-game winning streak, while the Knicks have lost their last two.

It’s a clean day-to-day injury report for both teams. Tyrese Maxey is still on the mend for the 76ers with a foot issue.

The 76ers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 217.5.

76ers vs. Knicks, 12 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -2.5

Even though the Knicks are at home and have played well this season, Philadelphia is on a roll at the moment. New York did win the earlier meeting between the two teams 106-104, but the 76ers have the star power in this contest. Back Philadelphia to keep this winning run going against a division rival on Christmas Day.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

The 76ers are 2-3 to the over in the last five games while the Knicks have hit the over in their last three. Both teams are solid defensively but have enough offensive firepower to keep things close. There aren’t any big injuries either that would impact this number. It’ll be a tight contest but the over is the safer play on a relatively lower total.