Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Mavericks on Christmas Day

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (17-16) on Christmas Day. The Mavericks are on a two-game winning streak.

The Lakers will have Thomas Bryant, who is not on the injury report despite leaving Friday’s game with a shoulder injury. LeBron James is probable with an ankle injury. The Mavericks won’t have Kemba Walker or Dorian Finney-Smith for this contest.

Dallas is an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 230.

Lakers vs. Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +8.5

Even with LA’s personnel losses, this is too big of a margin against a struggling Mavericks team. The Lakers will be desperate to get a win and James tends to play well on Christmas Day. Even with Dallas finding its footing lately, the Lakers should cover this line.

Over/Under: Under 230

The Lakers actually rank fifth in points per game over the last five games, but the Mavericks find themselves in 25th place over the same span in the same category. Dallas is excellent defensively and tends to slow the game down, so back the under on a higher total.