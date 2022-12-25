Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Celtics on Christmas Day

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they meet the Boston Celtics (23-10) in a battle of the top teams in the Eastern conference. The Bucks will hope to repeat last year’s Christmas Day feat when they came back to beat the Celtics.

Khris Middleton is doubtful to play for Milwaukee with a knee injury. Boston is set to bring Robert Williams back in, and Marcus Smart is probable to play.

The Celtics are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.

Bucks vs. Celtics, 5 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +5

After getting bounced by the Cavaliers and Nets, the Bucks should come out with a purpose in this game. The Celtics have had some off games of late, even though they won their last contest against the Timberwolves. Giannis Antetokounmpo should be able to take over this game. Back the Bucks to cover.

Over/Under: Over 224

Even though both teams have excellent defensive chops, this total is lower than expected. The Bucks and Celtics have not been the best scoring teams by any means, but they’ve been better lately offensively. Milwaukee has hit the over in two of the last three games, while Boston has hit the over in one of the last three but the total has been higher than this line. In what should be a close game, the over is the play.