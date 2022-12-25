Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Warriors on Christmas Day

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) will look to keep their winning ways going as they make a trip out to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors (15-18) on Christmas Day. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last 10, while the Warriors have dropped seven of their last 10.

Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for Golden State, while Draymond Green is questionable. Donte DiVincenzo is expected to play.

The Grizzlies are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 232.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +7

Golden State has been solid at home with a 12-2 record. It’s on the road where the Warriors have really faltered. Memphis is closer to .500 on the road. Stephen Curry is still out, which makes it tough to think the Warriors can win this game outright. However, Golden State should put up enough of a fight to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Under 232

The Grizzlies rank ninth in scoring over the last four games, while the Warriors have dropped down to 23rd with Curry sidelined in the same span. This number is simply too high, even with Golden State returning to friendly territory. Both teams are familiar with each other enough to put the clamps on defensively.