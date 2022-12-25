Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Nuggets on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Phoenix Suns (19-14) travel to Denver to take on the Denver Nuggets (20-11) with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m ET. This is a battle between two of the top teams in the Western conference and we could see them face off in the playoffs.

Devin Booker has been out the past few games, but per Adrian Wojnarowski, he is expected to return for the Christmas game. Cameron Payne will still be out for the Suns. For the Nuggets, Jeff Green will be out for at least a month with a hand injury. Jamal Murray is probable for Denver.

The Nuggets are 3-point favorites priced at -145 on the moneyline per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Suns sit at +125 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 231.

Suns vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +3

The Suns are the better team at full health in my opinion. They have had their struggles this season which has been odd. But as long as Booker is on the court, this should be a good game. Deandre Ayton facing Nikola Jokic will be a great matchup, but I think the Suns guards will outplay the Nuggets which will be the difference.

Over/Under: Over 231

Both of these teams can score the ball. The Nuggets score 115.6 points per game while the Suns score 115.2 points per game. Both numbers are in the top 10 for the league. With this game being nationally televised and on Christmas, I expect some of the stars to step up. We could see Booker score 30+ which is what the Suns will need if they want to win this game. Denver has struggled defensively all year which is something to watch for. Even on a high total, the over is the play.