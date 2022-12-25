Best DFS strategy for 76ers vs. Knicks NBA Showdown on Christmas Day

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will get the NBA’s Christmas Day festivities started at 12 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at some of the best ways to fill out a DFS lineup for Showdown contests involving this matchup, featuring Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Joel Embiid ($19,200) - It’s a huge price point but the production is worth it. Embiid has been on fire since his return to the court after dealing with a knee injury and an illness. He’s topped 50 DKFP in four straight games, topping 60 DKFP in two of those. Expect Embiid to keep putting up solid numbers as he faces a division rival.

Jalen Brunson ($13,200) - Brunson will want to put on a show in his first Christmas Day game with the Knicks. The point guard has been the engine of this offense and racks up fantasy points in each major statistical category. Philadelphia’s backcourt has been suspect defensively, which means Brunson could be in for a big game.

FLEX Plays

De’Anthony Melton ($7,600) - Melton has been great filling in for Tyrese Maxey. He’s averaging 28.3 DKFP per game but has some massive outings recently. His three-point shooting ability gives him upside over some other flex plays, and he’s a worthy lineup add at this price point.

Quentin Grimes ($5,800) - Grimes was recently promoted into the starting lineup and his price point has not risen to that level yet. The shooting guard is averaging 17.9 DKFP per game but has had several big games of late. He’s topped 20 DKFP in seven of the last eight games, with two of those instances being 30+ DKFP. At this price, he’s a no-brainer flex play.

Georges Niang ($2,800) - The upside here is tremendous. Niang has hit 19+ DKFP in his last two games and his three-point shooting makes him an easy add at this price point. He will get decent minutes in this Philadelphia rotation, so the opportunities will be there.

Fades

P.J. Tucker ($3,000) - Tucker is not an offensive weapon by any means, so he’s not worth rostering even at this price. The small forward might get some fantasy points on the boards but doesn’t have the upside of some other rotation guys in this range.

Montrezl Harrell ($5,000) - The only reason Harrell would be a viable fantasy play is if something happens to Embiid. The starting big man is healthy and playing at a high level, so Harrell can be avoided in lineups.

Tobias Harris ($7,800) - Harris isn’t a bad play but he just doesn’t offer the upside necessary at this price point. The forward is averaging just 33 DKFP per game and has back-to-back showings under 30 DKFP. He’s in a bit of a slump right now, so avoid him at this number.

The Outcome

The last time these two teams met, the Knicks grabbed a 106-104 win. However, Embiid didn’t play in that game. The big man should be able to turn the tide for Philadelphia on Christmas Day and help his team keep its winning run going.

Final score: 76ers 118, Knicks 108