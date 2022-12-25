Best DFS strategy for Lakers vs. Mavericks NBA Showdown on Christmas Day

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will keep the NBA’s Christmas Day festivities going in in the late afternoon. Here’s a look at one potential lineup strategy DFS players can use in Showdown contests for this game.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($21,600) - Even at this insane price, Doncic is worth every penny. He’s responsible for everything Dallas does offensively and contributes in every statistical category. The guard is averaging a whopping 61.6 DKFP per game this season. Back him as a captain on Christmas Day.

LeBron James ($18,300) - If you don’t want to pay all the way up for Doncic, James is a decent secondary captain candidate. The forward has stepped up with Anthony Davis sidelined and is LA’s best chance at getting an upset win on the road. James is bankable as a star in a marquee moment, so he should keep this good run going Sunday.

FLEX Plays

Austin Reaves ($4,600) - The guard is doing a little bit of everything for the Lakers, who are using him in key moments during the game. The price point is solid, and Reaves has been solid recently. He’s averaging 25.4 DKFP per game in the last 10 contests.

Christian Wood ($9,400) - The cost might make some people hesitant to roster Wood, but he’s been a productive player for Dallas. The swingman recently topped 50 DKFP in back-to-back games and has some upside in this game. Outside of Doncic, he’s the only other Mavericks player worth putting in your lineup.

Thomas Bryant ($7,200) - Bryant appeared to suffer a major shoulder injury Friday but he’s cleared for this game. The big man is likely to start and should get a ton of minutes as the team’s primary center. He’s averaging 27.1 DKFP over the last 10 games.

Fades

Reggie Bullock ($4,400) - It’s tempting to take Bullock, who can get hot from deep at any point. However, he’s been ice cold this season from behind the arc and can be wildly inconsistent offensively. Even with Dorian Finney-Smith out, Bullock can be avoided in lineups.

Dennis Schroder ($6,600) - Even though Russell Westbrook doesn’t start, he’s likely to take on more minutes than Schroder. The veteran guard is trying to rebuild his value but he’s not a great play in this particular game.

Frank Ntilikina ($3,400) - Hoping for Ntilikina to break out at some point this season, even with Kemba Walker out, is a fool’s errand. He’s averaging 9.0 DKFP over his last 10 games and this money can be better spent elsewhere.

The Outcome

This should be a somewhat slow-paced game, especially with Dallas being able to control the tempo at home. James will do his best to lead the Lakers but Doncic should be able to make enough key plays to send the Mavericks fans home happy on Christmas Day.

Final score: Mavericks 102, Lakers 96