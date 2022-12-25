Best DFS strategy for Grizzlies vs. Warriors NBA Showdown on Christmas Day

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face off for the first time since their contentious 2022 playoff series on Christmas Day. Here’s a look at one potential lineup strategy DFS players can use in Showdown contests involving this game.

Captain’s Picks

Ja Morant ($15,900) - Morant will want to have a big game here, especially after his injury likely cost the Grizzlies a shot in that playoff series. The guard is averaging 48.8 DKFP per game this season and gets a favorable matchup against Golden State’s guards, who have not been great defensively.

Jordan Poole ($12,900) - Even with his stinker in Brooklyn, Poole has seen his usage skyrocket since Stephen Curry was sidelined. Prior to his subpar showing against the Nets, he’s top 30 DKFP in four straight contests. The efficiency might be off but Poole should have enough volume to have a big game at home.

FLEX Plays

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,200) - The big man has been in fine form since returning to the court from a foot injury. He’s averaging 34.4 DKFP per game and is coming off a huge 46.0 DKFP performance Friday. The Warriors have been questionable on the interior lately, which opens up Jackson Jr. for more opportunities down low.

Brandon Clarke ($4,400) - Even with Jackson Jr. in the mix, Clarke has been tremendous as a value play at this price point. He’s topped 30 DKFP four times in the last nine games, including a 41.5 DKFP performance Friday.

James Wiseman ($2,800) - Wiseman has been a bit of a lightning rod in the Bay Area, but he’s coming off a huge game against the Nets. At this price point, it’s impossible to ignore the possibility of him getting heavy minutes here and providing great value.

Fades

Steven Adams ($5,700) - We’ve mentioned the two other prominent big men for Memphis above, so fading Adams is the play. He’s a consistent fantasy producer, so he can be substituted for Clarke but he doesn’t have the upside of the younger center.

Desmond Bane ($8,200) - Bane is an excellent player and did well in his return from a toe sprain Friday but the issue here is the price point and a potential minutes restriction. If Bane is going to play a full starter’s workload, then he likely becomes a decent flex play instead of a fade.

Draymond Green ($6,600) - Green has struggled a bit lately, and is now dealing with a foot issue ahead of this game. Golden State was always a guard-centric team, but it’s become even more guard-heavy this season. Green isn’t quite as involved in the offense, and defensive efficiency isn’t exactly rewarded in DFS contests. Fade Green here.

The Outcome

The Grizzlies have proven they can win anywhere and are at the top of the West. Golden State returns home, where it has a formidable record. Expect a tight, chippy contest between these two squads.

Final score: Grizzlies 110, Warriors 107