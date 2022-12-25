Best DFS strategy for Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Showdown on Christmas Day

The NBA Christmas matchups will come to a finish Sunday night as the Phoenix Suns will travel to Denver to take on the Denver Nuggets in Ball Arena. Here is our strategy for the Suns-Nuggets game NBA Showdown for DFS players.

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($19,500) - This is a no brainer as Jokic might be the highest scorer in all of the NBA for DFS. Even in games where he’s not scoring as much, he is doing everything else. He has the ball in his hands a bunch. He could have a triple-double in this game as I expect him to step it up on national television.

Devin Booker ($15,300) - Booker is the Suns’ best scorer and they're playing against a struggling Nuggets defense. He will have the ball in his hands a ton in this game and the Suns will need him to step up. I would expect him to score 30+ points in this one. He will likely be the highest scorer in this game.

FLEX Plays

Deandre Ayton ($8,600) - There is a great chance Ayton gets a double-double in this game. The only thing that has really limited his stats this season has been blowouts. His team has been on both sides of these in a ton of games this year. He’s looked great in the paint this season and I think he’ll step up in a big matchup against Jokic.

Mikal Bridges ($7,600) - Surprisingly, Bridges has put up better numbers when Booker has played. Many expected him to step up scoring the past few games, but that hasn’t been the case. With Booker playing tonight, I would expect Bridges to have more success with less pressure.

Bruce Brown ($6,800) - For his production, Brown is a good value play. Head coach Mike Malone loves Brown and plays him in crunch time. He is sort of like the Swiss army knife for the Nuggets where he does all the dirty work. I would expect 25+ DFS points from Brown in this one.

Fades

Chris Paul ($9,400) - Although the Nuggets struggle against scoring point guards, Paul doesn't shoot the ball much. I think he will score less DFS points than what his cost is. With Booker back, he will also have the ball in his hands less, so he won't be able to make as many plays.

Michael Porter Jr. ($7,000) - Porter Jr. has been streaky this season. He’s also not the best value option, so I would stay away. This isn't my favorite fade pick, but the matchup against Mikal Bridges could be tough for Porter Jr. to overcome.

Landry Shamet ($5,200) - Shamet has played great with Booker out, but the star is likely back today. I expect Shamet to have a quiet game now. He still will see some minutes with Cameron Payne out, but his role in the offense will not be as big.

The Outcome

I expect this to be a high-scoring matchup. The Nuggets have been terrible defensively all season. With Booker on the court, they will have their hands full. The Suns have had struggles and will want to get this win on national television. I think the Suns will get the road win in a tight game to close out the NBA Christmas Day slate.

Final score: Suns 127, Nuggets 123