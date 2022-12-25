Best NFL player prop bets for Packers-Dolphins for Week 16

Week 16 presents a bit of a wonky schedule for the NFL. 11 games will be played on Saturday, leaving only three games for the Sunday slate on Christmas Day. The first game on Sunday, December 25 will see the Green Bay Packers taking on the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Packers vs. Dolphins: Best NFL player prop bets

Aaron Rodgers, over 251.5 passing yards (-115)

Rodgers has had an up-and-down season causing analysts to wonder if he will hang up the cleats after the year. Whether he does or not, he has a favorable matchup this week to try and prove some doubters wrong. His wide receivers are healthy, and Miami’s defense is giving up the sixth-most passing yards per game.

Jaylen Waddle, under 63.5 receiving yards (-110)

Coming off an impressive rookie season, Waddle has taken a back seat to new teammate Tyreek Hill. He is still having a good season tallying over 1,100 yards to this point but has a tough matchup. The Packers' defense is allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game in the league. Waddle also has brought in fewer than 64 receiving yards in two of his last three games.

Aaron Jones, over 54.5 rushing yards (-115)

If Rodgers is going to kick the passing game into gear, Green Bay is going to have to establish the run. Jones has been battling a knee injury this week but should be able to suit up on Sunday. The Dolphins' defense is allowing the 10th fewest rushing yards per game, but Jones’ line is low. He hasn’t had the consistent output you’d like to see, but he is averaging 14.8 carries over his last five games, and if he can get that workload, should total at least 55 rushing yards.