NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Christmas Day

It’s Christmas Day which means we have a ton of NBA games on the slate. With all the starts featured through these games, there will be some role players who can help with DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks, $4,800

Quickley has played well for the Knicks this season. He’s had 23+ DFS points on DraftKings in three straight games. Tom Thibodeau has relied on him a good amount and even let him play during crunch time. On Christmas, I expect Quickly to have a big game. If he can score 30+ DFS points, he could be one of the best value plays of the day.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,100

In his expanded role with the Lakers, Reaves has excelled. He’s also improved as the season has gone on. In four straight games, Reaves has scored 24+ DFS points. Dallas has struggled defensively this season which should help boost Reaves’ stats.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics, $4,300

Williams is due for a big game. He’s still likely on a bit of a minutes restriction, but he had a great game against the Pacers as he scored 27 DFS points. With it being Christmas and a nationally televised game, I would expect him to have some success. Williams is great on the interior and should have a few blocks. If he can score 8-10 points, he should have a great DFS day.