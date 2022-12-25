Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Marquise Brown wound up with a groin injury during the Arizona Cardinals’ practice time this week. He was fine for Tuesday’s session, but was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. The team listed Brown as questionable on the official injury report.

The good news is that Brown seems likely to play this week. On Friday, Head coach Kliff Kingsbury expressed confidence in Brown’s availability.

The Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

One less injury for a Cardinals team that’s been dealing with them all season is certainly some good news. However, the problem for Brown’s fantasy football outlook this weeks is going to be the fact that third-string quarterback Trace McSorely is making the start.

Brown had just 19 yards on four catches last week, with a combo of Colt McCoy and McSorely handling QB duties. DeAndre Hopkins and tight end Greg Dortch are probably the best bets for any Arizona pass catchers this week.