Latavius Murray injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray is listed as questionable on the week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a foot issue. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but sat out during Thursday’s session. While that was come cause for concern, the team said that Murray did not practice as a precaution, since the team was indoors on turf. Sure enough, he was practicing again on Friday, in a limited role, and looks like he’s on track to play this week.

The Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Murray saw a heavy workload last week against the Cardinals. In that game, he carried the ball 24 times for 130 yards, both season highs for him, and scored his fourth rushing touchdown for the Broncos this season.

If Murray can’t play for some reason this week, the Broncos are expected to activate Chase Edmonds from injured reserve before the game, after they designated him for return earlier in the week. He’ll most likely slide in the backup role behind Murray. And if Edmonds isn’t ready to go, Marlon Mack would continue in that role.