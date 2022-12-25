Courtland Sutton injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

This could be the week that Courtland Sutton returns from his hamstring injury. The Denver Broncos wide receiver has been sidelined for the last two weeks with the issue. However, he was able to practice all three days this week as a limited participant. The team gave him a questionable designation on this week’s injury report.

The Broncos take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Sutton suffered the injury in the Broncos’ Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens, forcing him out of action after just one target in that game. He had been on a productive streak prior to that—productive being a relative term for anyone in Denver’s offense this season—with 17 catches for 221 yards. He still hasn’t found the end zone since Week 4.

Sutton’s the No. 2 wideout behind Jerry Jeudy. Kendall Hinton did some work filling in for Sutton, but he’s out this week. If Sutton can’t play, some of those targets would most likely go to tight end Greg Dulcich.