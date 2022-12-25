Jeff Wilson injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

For the second week in a row, the Miami Dolphins gave running back Jeff Wilson the questionable tag on the official injury report. Wilson was ultimately held out of last week’s game, but he’s got a better chance at returning just in time for a Christmas Day matinee against the Green Bay Packers this week.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said last week that Wilson was close, before ultimately leaving him inactive. However, Wilson practiced every day this week, as a limited participant; he only had one day of limited work last week.

The Dolphins and Packers kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Prior to his injury, Wilson had seen his touches dramatically reduced behind Raheem Mostert. He carried the a total of just five times in his last two games. Still, if anything should happen to Mostert, Wilson would be in line for a hefty workload.

He could still see some meaningful work this week against a Packers run defense is also one of the league’s worst. Green Bay is giving up an average of nearly 150 yards per game, and they’ve allowed 15 rushing touchdowns on the season.