Best DFS lineup strategy for Packers-Dolphins in Week 16

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Miami Dolphins in a non-conference game in Week 16. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Packers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC, while the Dolphins are clinging to their No. 7 seed in the AFC.

Here is how we are approaching this matchup for a DraftKings DFS Showdown lineup.

Injuries

The Packers have a rare light injury report for them, with only T David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) listed as doubtful. Running back Aaron Jones was limited in practice all week but was able to dodge any sort of injury designation for the weekend.

The Dolphins also have yet to officially rule out any players. Wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) and T Eric Fisher (calf) are listed as doubtful. Tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee), LB Bradley Chubb (knee), RB Myles Gaskin (illness), LB Jaelan Phillips (knee), S Eric Rowe (hamstring) and RB Jeffery Wilson (hip) are listed as questionable. Wilson was limited in practice every day this week but should be able to play on Sunday.

Captain’s Picks

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers ($15,000)

Rodgers has a rare healthy squad for Sunday’s game. His wide receiving corps should be out in full, and he has a good matchup against a porous Dolphins defense. They allow the second-most DFS points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so even though Rodgers hasn’t had a season to remember, he has upside in this matchup.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins ($11,100)

Mostert may end up seeing a split backfield if Wilson is active, but the latter has been on the injury report all week. Mostert is coming off a game with 17 carries for 136 yards. I don’t expect that he will just go back to a committee automatically, and he has a good matchup against the Packers’ defense allowing the ninth-most DFS point to opposing running backs.

Value Plays

Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers ($5,000)

Tonyan has flown under the radar this season. He has played in all 14 games for Green Bay and has 46 receptions on 58 targets for 376 yards and a touchdown. Tonyan is a reliable piece of the Packers offense, and even though he doesn’t get used as much as he should, he is worth a value play in this matchup. Miami’s defense is allowing the third-most DFS points per game to tight ends.

Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins ($4,200)

Sanders is one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL. He is a good combination of power and accuracy and won’t have to deal with the crazy weather some of his other counterparts are dealing with this weekend. If Miami struggles to get into the endzone against the Packers, Sanders could see more field goal opportunities.