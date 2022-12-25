Best DFS lineup strategy for Broncos-Rams in Week 16

Week 16 of the NFL season will only see three games played on Sunday, December 25. The middle game on the slate will feature the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Injuries

The Broncos will be without WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), and he is the only player currently ruled out. Tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), DE Randy Gregory (knee), RB Latavius Murray (foot), G Dalton Risner (shoulder, back foot), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and CB K’Waun Williams (wrist, knee) are all listed as questionable. Sutton was listed as a limited practice participant each day and should be able to play, barring a setback.

The Rams have ruled out C Brian Allen (calf), DT Marquise Copeland (ankle), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Jake Gervase (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), WR Ben Skowronek (calf), QB John Wolford (neck). They don’t currently have any players listed as doubtful or questionable.

Captain’s Picks

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos ($16,200)

Analysis

Broncos D/ST ($7,800)

Do you want to know how to tell that a DFS slate is going to be rough? When you suggest a defense/special team as a potential Captain’s Chair. Yet, here we are. Los Angeles is giving up the second-most DFS points to D/ST units per game. The combination of Baker Mayfield with no star wide receivers gives an already stout Denver defense an even bigger edge.

Value Plays

Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams ($4,200)

The Broncos' defense is solid, but they are giving up the second-most DFS points to opposing kickers. Gay gets the benefit of kicking at home, and if his offense struggles to move the ball as expected, he could see an uptick in field goal attempts.

Brandon McManus, K, Denver Broncos ($4,000)

I’m leaning fully into how bad this matchup is and suggesting both kickers in this matchup. McManus typically is reserved for only plays at home because of how well he kicks in Denver, but he should benefit from the fixed-roof SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles allows the sixth-most DFS points to opposing kickers, making him a solid value play.