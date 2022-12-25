Why is Anthony Davis not playing Christmas Day vs. the Mavericks?

The Los Angeles Lakers will be hoping to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. One player the Lakers will definitely be without is star center Anthony Davis, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis is hoping he doesn’t need a procedure to fix what is being deemed a stress injury. The big man is set to be re-evaluated in 7-10 days and could return to the court at some point in January if he avoids a procedure. Prior to his injury, Davis was averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Anthony Davis injury impact

The Lakers were thin in the frontcourt behind Davis to begin with and now might also be without Thomas Bryant. Wenyen Gabriel appears set to play big minutes, and LeBron James could also see some time as a small-ball center for the Lakers. LA needs to be more creative with its rotations until Davis returns, and James has the size to contend with bigs even if the team doesn’t want to push him too much defensively.

Betting

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mavericks are heavily favored against the number in this game. Given LA’s struggles, taking Dallas to win is the move. However, the Mavericks haven’t been dominant to start this season and depending on how big the spread ends up being, it might be wise to fade them on the number.