Why is Stephen Curry not playing Christmas Day vs. the Grizzlies?

The Golden State Warriors will be without star point guard Stephen Curry on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to rehab a shoulder sprain. Curry suffered the injury in a game against the Pacers on December 14 and is expected to miss around a month with the injury. Here’s a look at how his absence will impact Golden State.

Stephen Curry injury impact

With Curry out, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo are going to get more shots in the backcourt. Klay Thompson will also take on a bigger scoring load, although he’s been inconsistent from the perimeter at times this season. Poole becomes the lead creator for Golden State and will see a big uptick in fantasy production. Draymond Green could theoretically have more use as a playmaker but he feeds off Curry more than anyone else.

Betting

Even with Curry on the court, the Warriors were an abysmal road team. They went 1-5 on their most recent trip. However, Golden State now has an eight-game homestand and this is where the team can make up some ground. They’re down their best player but the Warriors can get up for this game at home against a tough Grizzlies team. It might be worth backing the defending champions as underdogs on Christmas Day.