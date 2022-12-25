Is Tyrese Maxey playing for the 76ers on Christmas Day vs. Knicks?

The Philadelphia 76ers enter Christmas Day on a seven-game winning streak, with Joel Embiid and James Harden powering the team back into the Eastern conference playoff picture after a dismal start. The 76ers might be getting a key player back in the coming days as Tyrese Maxey recovers from his foot injury. Will he be able to suit up Sunday against the New York Knicks?

Tyrese Maxey injury updates

Maxey has missed 16 games with a foot injury, and he’s set to miss a few more including the Christmas Day game. The guard was initially set to be re-evaluated in three weeks and head coach Doc Rivers said he would likely miss a few more weeks about 10 days ago. Maxey has been a revelation for the 76ers, averaging 22.9 points per game this season while shooting 42.4% from downtown. When he does return, he’ll be an impactful starter for this group.

With Maxey still sidelined, Georges Niang and De’Anthony Melton should see big minutes. The latter likely gets the start but the former has more upside as a perimeter shooter.